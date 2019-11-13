3 new skilled programs coming to McCracken Co. Jail

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - New programs will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the McCracken County Jail Annex.
The new deck hand course, which includes a simulated barge top, was built with donated material and inmate labor.
Jail officials said some of this labor is a result of the recently graduated welding students putting their new skills to work.
An HVAC (heating and air) course will also be announced as well as a basic electrician course.
These programs will start in the next few weeks, according to jail officials.
Jail officials said the programs are designed to give inmates viable employment options after their sentences are served.
Through coordinating with several local companies, the jail designed these courses to meet the needs of the industry.
This will increase the likelihood that an inmate will be employed.
Jail officials believe this will cut down on repeat offenders.
The programs are funded through commissary proceeds as well as donations, officials said.
No tax dollars are spent on to create the programs.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.