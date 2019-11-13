Mountain lion or house cat? Mo. Dept. of Conservation disclaims woman’s video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation offered a different perspective on a video a woman shared with them.
According to the Department, Regina Hoffman shared a video with them of what some believed was a mountain lion at a Menards store in Jefferson City.
They say staff went to the exact location of the video with life-size cutouts of a mountain lion and a house cat and placed them in a spot between two saplings for an accurate comparison.
Based on the size, the Department said it was a house cat in the video.
What do you think?
