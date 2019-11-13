Mountain lion or house cat? Mo. Dept. of Conservation disclaims woman’s video

Mountain lion or house cat? Mo. Dept. of Conservation disclaims woman’s video
The Missouri Department of Conservation used these cutouts as a size comparison. (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch | November 13, 2019 at 3:06 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 3:06 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation offered a different perspective on a video a woman shared with them.

According to the Department, Regina Hoffman shared a video with them of what some believed was a mountain lion at a Menards store in Jefferson City.

What do you guys think.. true or false? I’ve been told the conservation has been called to trap it

Posted by Taylor Adams on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

They say staff went to the exact location of the video with life-size cutouts of a mountain lion and a house cat and placed them in a spot between two saplings for an accurate comparison.

IT WAS A HOUSE CAT. ‎Regina Hoffman recently posted a video from Taylor Adams under our Visitor Posts of a cat sighted...

Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Based on the size, the Department said it was a house cat in the video.

What do you think?

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.