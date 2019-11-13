Life Hacks with Laura: Sharpie hack

(KFVS) - If you have children, you know Sharpies can be your worst nightmare. Especially, if they color on things they aren’t supposed to like a dry-erase board.
Obviously the eraser doesn’t take it off. Here is a little hack for you to take it off, all you will need is a dry-erase marker.
It doesn’t matter what color it is. You are going to take that dry erase marker and you are going to color, color, color right over that mark.
While it is still wet, you are going to hurry up and take your eraser and erase it and it comes right off!
