Legacy Landfill discourages illegal dumping after recent reports

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Recently, there were reports of people illegally dumping their old belongings on Craighead County roads.
Items such as couches, mattresses, and cars were found along County Roads 909 and 907 off of Highway 18.
However, there is a solution for Craighead County residents to dump their old belongings free of charge or for a small fee.
Legacy Landfill takes all disposable household items along with construction like-items.
For residents who live within Jonesboro city limits, it’s free of charge to dump belongings at the landfill.
To those outside of the city limits, it’ll cost $12.37 if the load is under 600 pounds, and $38.75 per ton if over 600 pounds.
“It would be easier for you just to dispose of it legally," Legacy Landfill Deputy Director Angela Sparks said. "There are fines for people who do illegal dumping.”
For more business hours and information on what’s accepted and not accepted at Legacy Landfill, click here.
