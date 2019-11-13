Jackson, Mo. garbage collection schedule will change for Thanksgiving Day holiday

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - The City of Jackson, Missouri has announced their trash collection schedule ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to Director of Administrative Services, Rodney Bollinger, trash pick up will not operate on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 to observe the holiday.
If trash would normally be picked up on Thursday or Friday, it will be picked up on Monday, Dec. 3.
Monday and Tuesday’s trash will be pick up on Tuesday, Nov. 27.
The Recycling Center and yard waste pits will also be closed on Thursday and Friday. It will be open on Saturday, Nov. 30from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, call Jackson Sanitation Department at (573) 243-2333 or Public Work Department at (573) 243-2300. Information will also be available online at Jacksonmo.org or Facebook,com/JacksonMO.
