Jackson County man sentenced to 150 years in prison for rape

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County man sentenced to 150 years in prison for raping a child.
According to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hance, an Independence County jury sentenced Donald James, 52, on five counts of rape of a child under 14 years old.
Circuit Judge Tim Weaver rules that separate sentences on the five counts should run consecutively.
The assaults occurred in 2014 and 2015 at James’ home in Oil Trough. The victim told a teacher about the rapes in 2018.
The release said James often cared for children in his home.
Victims were called as witnesses for the prosecution providing descriptions of the abuse.
Other people testified on behalf of James saying nothing inappropriate happened.
The jury deliberated for about two hours before reaching a verdict.
James will spend his time in the Arkansas Department of Correction.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.