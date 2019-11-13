Handwritten Gettysburg Address to be displayed at Lincoln Presidential Library

SPRINGIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - A handwritten copy of Abraham Lincoln’s most famous speech will be on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum beginning Thursday, Nov. 14.
The Gettysburg Address will be on display for two weeks in the museum’s Treasures Gallery.
Organizers said this is a rare opportunity for visitors to see the his historic 272 word speech.
The handwritten document is one of five surviving copies written by Lincoln.
Historians say the speech helped change the way America looked at the Civil War.
“This document is a tangible connection to President Lincoln and the turmoil of the Civil War," said Dr. Samuel Wheeler, the Illinois state historian. "We look at his handwriting on this plain, white paper and imagine him searching for just the right words for a nation torn in two. Everyone should take the opportunity to see this piece of history with their own eyes.”
Museum visitors can view the speech from outside of a climate-controlled vault. The vault protects the document from light and humidity.
