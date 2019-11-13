First Alert: Chilly start, warmer temperatures in the forecast

Another chilly start to the day is in store (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | November 13, 2019 at 4:46 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 4:52 AM

(KFVS) - Another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the teens.

Lisa Michaels says we are not dealing with strong winds out of the north to make us feel even colder.

Black ice is still possible on some roads.

Some schools remain closed. Check them here.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies today and slightly warmer temps than yesterday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

We're just breaking the 30s by lunch time (Source: KFVS)
Winds will be picking up from the south during the afternoon hours making it feel like the 20s outside.

Dry conditions look to stay with us through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures will slowly warm up day by day. We should see the 50s again by early next week.

