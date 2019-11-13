Donation made to Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Dpt. for new police K-9

By Jasmine Adams | November 13, 2019 at 11:15 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 11:15 AM

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A donation to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department will go to helping the department get a new police K-9

The donation of $3,000 was made on Nov. 11 by State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti

K-9 Bara will be the next police dog for the department.

Pictured in photo (left to right): Sheriff Bennie Vick, State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti, Deputy James Wright, and Bara. (Source: Williamson County State's Attorney's Office) (Source: Williamson County State's Attorney's Office)

The Sheriff’s most recently K-9 recently passed away.

Deputy James Wright, the K-9 officer, underwent a training course with Bara in Indiana.

Department officials said Bara was born and initially trained in the Netherlands. The K-9 is a two year old Belgium Malinois.

“K9 officers help with so many things other than just sensing and detecting drugs, from tracking missing persons or fleeing fugitives or suspects, to helping defend police officers from dangerous situations. I am thrilled to meet Bara and to see the great work I know she will end up doing for the County.” – State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti

