Donation made to Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Dpt. for new police K-9

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A donation to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department will go to helping the department get a new police K-9
The donation of $3,000 was made on Nov. 11 by State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti
K-9 Bara will be the next police dog for the department.
The Sheriff’s most recently K-9 recently passed away.
Deputy James Wright, the K-9 officer, underwent a training course with Bara in Indiana.
Department officials said Bara was born and initially trained in the Netherlands. The K-9 is a two year old Belgium Malinois.
“K9 officers help with so many things other than just sensing and detecting drugs, from tracking missing persons or fleeing fugitives or suspects, to helping defend police officers from dangerous situations. I am thrilled to meet Bara and to see the great work I know she will end up doing for the County.” – State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti
