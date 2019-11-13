A Cold Start To Wednesday

Another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the teens. Luckily, we are not dealing with strong winds out of the north to make us feel even colder. Mostly sunny skies today and slightly warmer than yesterday with high temperatures in the mid 30s to 40 degrees. Winds will be picking up from the south during the afternoon hours making it feel like the 20s outside.
Dry conditions look to stay with us through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm up day by day. We should see the 50s again by early next week.
-Lisa
