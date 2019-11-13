Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt named National League Manager of the Year

(KFVS) - Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt has been named 2019 National League Manager of the Year.
According to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cardinals skipper is the first manager to win Manager of the Year with no professional playing experience.
Shildt was among three finalists including Craig Counsell, manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, and Brian Snitker, manager of the Braves.
This award places Shildt along with Whitey Herzog and Tony La Russa as previous skippers to win.
Shildt took over as manager halfway through the 2018 season and has aa record of 132-99 with the team.
“We are extremely happy for ‘Shildty’ for having been voted the recipient of this well-deserved honor,” stated Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “Mike and his staff are extremely committed to providing Cardinals fans with a winning style of play that is focused on all facets of the game, and it showed through this past season.”
Shildt began his career with the Cardinals in 2004 as an area scout, working with player development and managing in AA baseball.
Shildt, 51, was signed last week to a new three-year contract that extends through the 2022 season.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.