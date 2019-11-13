Auto shop business uptick this season: Is your car impacted by salt and ice?

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The decrease in wintry temperatures in the Heartland is causing an increase in business at local automotive shops.
Drivers are having difficulties with their cars because of the after effects of snow and ice on Monday evening.
Karen Greenberg is the owner of Gator Automotive in Carbondale, Ill. and is also a certified technician. Due to the frigid temps and ice, she received an influx of customer with problems like broken wiper parts, frozen door handles, even tire replacements.
Greenberg said the problem is not only the ice, but also salt from salt trucks. She said if you leave salt on your car, it can be a heavy toll on the metal parts of the car and runs the risk of causing rust.
She has seen her share of rusted cars and has a few suggestions.
“It’s good if you can get the car up in a carwash and kind of spray some of that salt off. It is helpful. Waxing the car once a year and washing periodically will help also," she said.
Before you notice any excessive rust, Greenberg suggested you can get an undercoat treatment, however, once that rust has started, you just have to try and keep that salt off.
If you find yourself in the auto shop for rust, the price tag could be hundreds of dollars she said.
In order to stay away from the auto shop, Greenberg suggested preparing ahead of time at home and slowing down and simply taking care of your car ahead of bad weather.
Driving in inclement weather can be dangerous.
For information about driving conditions in Illinois during this snow season, click here.
If you find yourself coming up to a slippery road at a stop sign or red light, Greenberg suggested you reduce your speed by slowly applying the brake, taking your foot off the brake and then braking again to gradually reduce the speed.
