19-year-old driver loses control on icy road, overturns in ditch

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County crews were alerted to a weather-related crash on KY 58 Tuesday morning on Nov. 12.
Around 9:53 a.m. Deputy Dale Mason spotted a vehicle upside down in a ditch on KY 58 between Dick Castleman By-pass and KY 1710.
A 19-year-old driver, Joseph Minor of Hardin, Ky, was headed east when he lost control on the icy road.
Officials said he struck a concrete abutment and flipped over into a ditch.
Minor’s passenger was 23-year-old Eric Hopkins.
Hopkins was unable to unlatch his seat belt but found a knife and freed himself from the vehicle.
Official said Minor and Hopkins were standing in water when they arrived.
Minor was not injured. Deputies said Hopkins was treated for his injuries.
The vehicle was left at the scene until the icy roadway clears as it is not a road hazard.
Deputy Mason and Constable Mike Riley let the two sit in Constable Riley’s vehicle to get warm while EMS was on the way.
