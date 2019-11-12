Union County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman wanted for sexual assault

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted on criminal sexual assault charges.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Dannielle Thrasher (may also go by Dannielle Cook) is wanted by deputies.
Thrasher is described as a white female, five-foot three-inches tall and weighing approximately 115 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
She may be in the Northeast Arkansas or Southeast Missouri areas.
Thrasher also has warrants out of Johnson County, Ill. and Stoddard County, Mo.
Anyone with information about Thrasher’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 833-5500 or your local law enforcement. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.