Southeast Missouri State University unveils new visualization lab

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University recently unveiled its new visualization laboratory.
The new lab consists of nine 4K 65-inch television sets mounted together and driven by a computer with graphic cards.
This new lab allows students to analyze large sets of data.
“It produces the equivalent of a 12K image,” Southeast Physics Professor Michael Cobb said. “We can manipulate complicated data sets or very large data sets in real time and share it with the class.”
Cobb said this allows students to see on a closer scale the images and data, which allows them to learn easier and efficiently.
“If you can imagine a little bitty screen on your desktop or computer compared to seeing the entire molecule like that, it’s much easier to understand the structure and the symmetry planes and things that are going on.”
The new laboratory was made possible from a $35,000 grant that was awarded.
Cobb said he is hopeful to further enhance the laboratory with a 3D scanner and 3D printer in the near future.
