Snow is moving out, bitter cold moving in.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. The snow is beginning to move out of the area, but very cold air is moving in. We have had reports of up to three inches of snow in a few areas with most snow reports between one and two inches. Even in areas that only saw a trace of snow, slick travel has developed. Temperatures will be falling through the 20s. Lows will be in the teens by morning with wind chills in the lower single digits.