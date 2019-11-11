Snow is moving out, bitter cold moving in.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. The snow is beginning to move out of the area, but very cold air is moving in. We have had reports of up to three inches of snow in a few areas with most snow reports between one and two inches. Even in areas that only saw a trace of snow, slick travel has developed. Temperatures will be falling through the 20s. Lows will be in the teens by morning with wind chills in the lower single digits.
Tuesday will be sunny but very cold. Highs will reach the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens all day. Winds will die down tomorrow night allowing for very cold temperatures. Lows by Wednesday morning will be int eh upper single digits to middle teens.
We will finally begin to warm up by the end of the week but not by much. Temperatures will continue to be below average through the upcoming weekend.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.