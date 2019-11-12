SIU Arena to reopen with new court floor, new name

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The newly named Banterra Center will be unveiled on Saturday, November 16.
Southern Illinois University and Banterra Bank will host the unveiling during the Saluki men’s basketball first Division I game of the season.
Events will include a ribbon cutting, game ball presentation, Banterra-SIU Scholarship presentation and a Saluki Debit Card promotion with a chance to win multiple $25 gift cards for Saluki merchandise, McDonald’s and Huck’s.
The partnership is the largest corporate-naming rights agreement in SIU’s 150-year history, the first corporate naming-rights agreement for a SIU athletic facility and the first naming right for the 55-year-old arena.
The arena will include a new court floor and new exterior and interior signage.
“This is a special event for both Banterra and SIU,” said Jeff May, president of Banterra Bank. “For the last six months, we have been working alongside SIU to rebrand the SIU Arena as Banterra Center for the start of the Saluki basketball season. We are excited for this new era in Saluki Athletics and look forward to strengthening this partnership with SIU.”
Saluki fans are encouraged to arrive early to watch the ribbon cutting ceremony on the court floor. There will also be a Banterra Center game ball presentation during the first half and a Banterra-SIU Scholarship presentation at halftime.
In May, Banterra announced a multi-million dollar agreement with Southern Illinois University Carbondale to rebrand the SIU Arena as Banterra Center.
The agreement included a 10-year extension option, annual payments plus an affinity program, offers up to $10 million for SIU, with a $4 million guarantee for the first 10 years.
The affinity program offers exclusive rights to Banterra Bank for a Saluki-branded debit card, with portions of profits going to a newly established Banterra-SIU Scholarship Fund.
