Road conditions stop crews from removing vehicles from crash scenes

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Slick road conditions caused a few crashes Tuesday morning on Nov. 12.
Deputies in Graves County said the wintry weather is stopping crews from removing vehicles involved in crashes.
While the vehicles are usually marked with yellow barrier tape, they have not been able to mark vehicles at this time.
As of 10:40 a.m., blue Dodge sits upside down on KY 58 East between the Dick Castleman Bypass and KY 1710.
There is also a semi on its side on KY 131 near the McGuire Road intersection, north of Symsonia.
These vehicles will be removed as soon as road conditions improve, deputies said.
