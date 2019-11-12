More record lows expected tonight

Record low temperatures possible again tonight, but the winds will be much calmer. So not expecting a big wind chill factor tonight, but still lows will dip into the single digits and teens tonight. This means all of the melting that happened today will of course re-freeze tonight so more slippery roads expected Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will finally climb above freezing. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. The weather looks pretty calm for the rest of the week, but still well below average for this time of year.