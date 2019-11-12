McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy involved in 3-vehicle crash due to icy roads

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a 3-vehicle crash after a snowplow lost traction.
According to Paducah Police, Deputy Ryan Willcutt was parked in a cruiser on the should of North Friendship Road with his lights when a snowplow lost traction on the icy road and hit the cruiser.
Deputy Willcutt was investigating a previous crash in that area. The icy conditions resulted in several crashes throughout the day.
The snowplow continued into the oncoming lane and hit an SUV. The SUV continued into the original crash.
Willbutt complained of neck pain and was taken to Baptist Health in Paducah, Ky. for treatment.
No one else was injured in the crash.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.