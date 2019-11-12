Man stopped for speeding found with marijuana, arrested

KEVIL, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was stopped for speeding in Kevil, Kentucky and officials arrested him for more than traffic violations.
Officials said James Low was arrested and charged with speeding 15 over the limit, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in synthetic drugs, trafficking in marijuana and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The stop happened Saturday, Nov. 9.
Ballard County Deputies said they smelled marijuana in the vehicle and began to investigate.
They found suspected marijuana, possible synthetic drugs and items related to drug trafficking.
The items included scales, boxes of extra baggies and more than 230 grams of powders with about 12 grams of suspected marijuana.
Loe admitted to smoking marijuana in the last two hours and to using powders he had in the vehicle.
