International Education Week coming to Southeast Missouri State University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate International Education Week Nov. 16 through Nov. 22 with activities that highlight the cultural diversity of the campus community.
University officials said IEW is a nationwide event co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education and U.S. Department of State.
It celebrates the benefits of international education and exchanges worldwide and to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn and exchange experiences.
“International Education Week is a great opportunity for the Southeast community to celebrate our diverse campus and the benefits of international education and global understanding,” said Dr. Kevin Timlin, executive director of Southeast’s International Education and Services.
On Nov. 16 with Carpe Diem, Southeast’s annual festival for students, faculty and staff to showcase their culture and heritage through dance, fashion, music, food and educational exchange.
The event is free and open to the public.
It will feature more than 15 different cultural booths providing treats, beverages, displays, games and activities meant to broaden the understanding of the countries and cultures represented.
Other events during International Education Week include the following:
- International Game Night: Nov. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the International Village Room 106. Learn and play board and card games from all over the world, share stories and create new friendships. Students are encouraged to bring their own unique games.
- International Section of UI100 Presentations: Nov. 19 and 21 at 9:30 a.m., at the Otto and Della Seabaugh Polytechnic Building Room 201. The Southeast community is invited to presentations by the students in the international section of UI100. Students will compare and contrast various aspects of American culture with their home country.
- A Study Abroad Recognition Ceremony: Nov. 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marquette Tech Building. Study abroad participants are invited to join Cenet (Magellan Exchange) and Southeast in celebration of their achievement in international exchange. This event aims to highlight the valuable educational experience and recognize students’ willingness to expand their horizons. Refreshments will be provided.
- On Nov. 20, from noon to 1 p.m., Enfu Li and Chunxia Jia will share information about their profession in higher education in their home country and their perspectives on being visiting scholars at Southeast. This will be in International Village Room 106. Light refreshments will be served, but guests are welcome to bring their lunch.
- Coffee and Conversation: “Higher Education Around the World” is on Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the International Village Room 106. Join members of the International Students Liaisons Group for fun, casual and guided conversations about higher education experiences from around the world. Everyone is encouraged to share their thoughts and experiences in small group settings. Coffee and light refreshments will be served.
- International Clothing Day: Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Academic Hall front steps. Members of the Southeast community are encouraged spend their day on campus wearing clothes representative of countries and cultures from around the world. A group photo will be taken in front of Academic Hall at 2 p.m.
For more information on Southeast’s International Education Week, visit semo.edu/international/international-education-week.
