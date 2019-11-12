Icy roads to blame in multiple crashes

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Icy roadways led to nearly two dozen crashes in McCracken County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, Nov. 12.
A couple of the crashes involved multiple vehicles, including a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol SUV and a plow truck.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 20 vehicle crashes due to the icy conditions.
The sheriff’s office said there were three major wrecks.
While responding to a three-vehicle crash on N. Friendship Rd., a sheriff deputy’s patrol SUV and another vehicle were rear-ended by a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet salt/plow truck.
A second wreck involved seven vehicles on Clarks River Rd. near the Clarks River Rd. bridge. Ice covering the bridge is to blame for these crashes.
A rollover collision was reported on Highland Church Rd. near US 62. Multiple other vehicles slid off the roadway nearby due to the icy roadway conditions.
Drivers are urged to use caution tonight and Wednesday morning. Icy conditions could return due to slush refreezing.
