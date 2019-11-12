Black ice causes semi to jack knife, I-55 northbound lanes back open in Perry Co.

Black ice causes semi to jack knife, I-55 northbound lanes back open in Perry Co.
No injuries or property damage were reported. (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | November 12, 2019 at 3:57 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 4:17 AM

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were working on moving a vehicle blocking traffic on Interstate 55.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office a semi hit black ice and jack knife on the road.

This was near mile marker 136.2.

Both northbound lanes are open as of 4 a.m.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said there is a lot of black ice patches across the county.

Slick spots are re-freezing, according to officials..

They said to use caution, drive slowly, pay attention and give yourself plenty of extra time to get where you’re going.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.