Black ice causes semi to jack knife, I-55 northbound lanes back open in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were working on moving a vehicle blocking traffic on Interstate 55.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office a semi hit black ice and jack knife on the road.
This was near mile marker 136.2.
Both northbound lanes are open as of 4 a.m.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said there is a lot of black ice patches across the county.
Slick spots are re-freezing, according to officials..
They said to use caution, drive slowly, pay attention and give yourself plenty of extra time to get where you’re going.
