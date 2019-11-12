I-24 westbound lanes blocked by multiple crashes in Ky.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash in Caldwell County, Kentucky.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet offiicals said two crashes happened overnight on Interstate 24.
Traffic is blocked in the westbound lanes at mile point 56.4 near the Caldwell-Lyon County line.
Officials said one crash involved four vehicles.
Some of those vehicles have been cleared from the scene.
Officials do not have an estimated time that the lanes will be closed.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.