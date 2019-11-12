CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Here is a look at our Heartland Football Friday playoff games for Friday 11/15 and Saturday 11/16.
Mo District Championship Games on 11/15.
(All Missouri Games 7:00 p.m.)
Class1 District 1
Hayti at Valle Catholic
Class 2 District 1
Caruthersville at Scott City
Class 3 District 1
Ste. Genevieve at Kennett
Class 4 District 1
Cape Central at Farmington
Class 5 District 1
Fox at Jackson
KY 2nd Round playoff Games (Fri)
(All games 7:30 p.m.)
Class 1A
Russellville at Ctirrenden Co.
Class 2A
Murray at Mayfield
Class 3A
Union Co. at Paducah Tiilghman
Class 5A
Graves Co. at Owensboro
Class 6A
Henderson Co. at McCracken Co.
Illinois Playoff Games Saturday 11/16
Class 2A Quarterfinal
Pana at Nashville (1:00 p.m.)
Class 4A Quarterfinal
Bishop McNamara at Murphysboro (2:30 p.m.)
