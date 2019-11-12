Heartland Football Friday Playoff Games

Heartland Football Friday Featured Games (Source: KFVS)
By Todd Richards | November 11, 2019 at 11:19 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 11:19 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Here is a look at our Heartland Football Friday playoff games for Friday 11/15 and Saturday 11/16.

Mo District Championship Games on 11/15.

(All Missouri Games 7:00 p.m.)

Class1 District 1

Hayti at Valle Catholic

Class 2 District 1

Caruthersville at Scott City

Class 3 District 1

Ste. Genevieve at Kennett

Class 4 District 1

Cape Central at Farmington

Class 5 District 1

Fox at Jackson

KY 2nd Round playoff Games (Fri)

(All games 7:30 p.m.)

Class 1A

Russellville at Ctirrenden Co.

Class 2A

Murray at Mayfield

Class 3A

Union Co. at Paducah Tiilghman

Class 5A

Graves Co. at Owensboro

Class 6A

Henderson Co. at McCracken Co.

Illinois Playoff Games Saturday 11/16

Class 2A Quarterfinal

Pana at Nashville (1:00 p.m.)

Class 4A Quarterfinal

Bishop McNamara at Murphysboro (2:30 p.m.)

