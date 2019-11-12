FRIGID AND ICY MORNING

A blustery morning with strong winds blowing causing wind chills in the singe and some areas the negative digits. Ice, mainly on side roads and bridges but even main roads, will cause difficult driving conditions this morning. We will see a lot of sun today, however, high temperatures will only be in the 20s!
Tonight will lead into another very cold Wednesday morning with temperatures in the teens. More sun and slightly warmer Wednesday afternoon. The trend is to slowly warm each day into the low 50s by the weekend.
-Lisa
