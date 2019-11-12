First Alert: Slick conditions could affect your morning commute

(KFVS) - We’re waking up to a blustery morning with strong winds.
Lisa Michaels says wind chills are in the singe and some areas the negative digits.
Ice is mainly on side roads and bridges but some main roads may be affected.
This will cause difficult driving conditions this morning.
We will see a lot of sun today, however, high temperatures will only be in the 20s!
Tonight will lead into another very cold Wednesday morning with temperatures in the teens.
More sun and slightly warmer Wednesday afternoon.
The trend is to slowly warm each day into the low 50s by the weekend.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.