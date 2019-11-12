Construction to begin on Jackson, Mo. roundabout

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction on a new roundabout is expected to begin in Jackson, Missouri on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
According to the city of Jackson, the new roundabout will be located at the intersection of E. Main Street and Shawnee Blvd. No road closures are expected at this time.
Lappe Cement Finishing, Inc. of Friedheim, Mo. was contracted to improve the intersection and relocate underground utilities. The contract is worth $738,999.21.
Underground utility relocation will be performed first and further updates will be issued by the city when road closures, delays or detours are expected.
Drivers traveling through this area should take note of any signs and should avoid the work area if possible.
Construction work can be followed at the city’s website or contacting the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.
