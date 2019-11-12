Closing system form

To use the closings system you must first pre-register. Allow up to 48 hours to receive your log-in information. KFVS12 will not accept closing information by phone or email.
Businesses and churches with more than 100 employees can register for KFVS12′s closing system by filling out the form below.
KFVS12 will not publicize the cancellation of events unless they are hosted by a school district.
If you meet the criteria, please complete the form below to register.
You will receive a User ID and Password via email. This could take up to three business days depending on the volume of requests. Make sure to check your Spam or Junk folders just in case.
Keep this information on file to log in and manager your closing information for future weather events. Please share this login information with anyone in your organization who may need to use it to avoid duplicate requests.
All closings will be posted on our website and apps. Due to an overwhelming number of requests typically received during a weather event, please understand that sometimes those accounts will likely not be ready for that event. Calling the station will not expedite that process. Thank you for your patience.