Cape Girardeau Public Schools announce closure with 'Old Town Road’ parody

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “You know it’s way too cold. School’s closed I’m not jokin!”
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass announced that schools will not be in session on Tuesday, Nov. 11.
But this was no ordinary announcement.
Dancing and singing to a parody of Old Town Road by Lil Nas X, Glass showed off his musical talent to let student’s know about the closure.
The video was edited by Randy McWilson, a teacher in the district.
