Areas of Rend Lake to close during deer firearm season

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake is reminding visitors that many locations will be closed during the deer firearm season.
The following recreational areas will be closed to all foot and vehicle traffic Nov. 22 through Nov. 24:
- North Sandusky picnic area and campground
- South Sandusky picnic area, campground, beach and boat ramp
- South Marcum picnic area and campground
- North Marcum old campground
- The Blackberry Nature Trail
These areas will be used by those involved in the annual Rend Lake Deer Hunt for Persons with Disabilities and will remain closed as a safety precaution.
In addition to these sections, all sections of the Rend Lake Bike Trail managed by the Corps of Engineers will be temporarily closed during this time to activities not related to deer hunting.
Areas closed include:
- The section beginning west of the Franklin Cemetery and continuing to the North Marcum day-use area
- Trail sections beginning in the North Sandusky day-use area and continuing to the South Marcum campground.
These trail area will be utilized for deer hunting from Nov. 22 through Nov. 24., Dec. 5 through Dec. 8 and Dec. 13 through Dec. 15.
Anyone wishing to access hunting sports should remember that Federal law prohibits the use of motorized vehicles, including ATVs on all government-managed properties.
For more information on these temporary closures, feel free to contact the Rend Lake Project Office by phone at (618) 724-2493.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.