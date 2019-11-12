Anna, Ill. company approved to grow recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland company has been approved by the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) to grow cannabis for adult-use.
Wellness Group Pahrms, LLC in Anna was issued an early license to grow marijuana for recreational.
The approval comes ahead of recreational marijuana becoming legal in Illinois on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
In addition to Wellness Group Pharms, LLC, nine other cultivation centers have been granted a license to grow marijuana for adult-use.
IDOA has approved the following:
- Compass Ventures, Inc. - Litchfield
- Cresco Labs, LLC- Lincoln
- Cresco Labs, LLC- Kankakee
- Cresco Labs, LLC- Joliet
- Curative Health Cultivation, LLC- Aurora
- PharmaCann, LLC- Dwight
- PharmaCann, LLC- Hillcrest
- Revolution Cannabis, LLC (DBA Ascend Illinois)- Barry
- GTI Rock Island, LLC- Rock Island
According to IDOA, only cultivation centers licensed to grow medical marijuana can apply for early approval for adult-growth cannabis cultivation.
Other applicants will have a chance to open cultivation centers in an upcoming phase.
IDOA will begin accepting applications for licenses for craft growers, infusers and transporters on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The application deadline is March 15.
