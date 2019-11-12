Adam Wainwright signed to another year with the St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting pitcher Adam Wainwright will remain in St. Louis for another year.
Wainwright was in free agency following the 2019 season when the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to terms and Wainwright signed a one-year contract for the 2020 season. Financial terms fo the deal were not disclosed.
The 38-year-old pitcher will be entering his 16th season with the Cardinals, making the third-most seasons as a pitcher with a Cardinals uniform with Jesse Haines (1920-1937) and Bob Gibson (1959-1975) ahead of him.
“We are excited to have Adam returning for 2020 and look forward to watching him continue to add to his tremendous career legacy with the Cardinals,” said Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak.
Wainwright will be entering the season ranked 4th in all-time Cardinals wins (162), 2nd in strikeouts (1,776) and 6th in innings pitch (2,103.2). Wainwright has two World Series Championships (2006 and 2011) and three All-Star appearances (2010, 2013 and 2014) and ranks eighth among active pitchers in wins, 14th in strikeouts and ninth in ERA (3.39). He also missed a significant amount of time in 2011,2015 and 2018 due to injury.
In the 2019 season, Wainwright went 14-10 with a 4.19 ERA in 31 starts and led the National League with five wins in September. Wainwright is the only active pitcher with 10 career double-digit seasons.
Wainwright is the Cardinals all-time leader in postseason games pitched (27) and strikeouts (115) and was on the mound for the Cardinals World Series and National League Championship Series-clinching wins in 2006.
