Adam Wainwright signed to another year with the St. Louis Cardinals

Wainwright will be entering the season ranked 4th in all-time Cardinals wins (162), 2nd in strikeouts (1,776) and 6th in innings pitch (2,103.2). Wainwright has two World Series Championships (2006 and 2011) and three All-Star appearances (2010, 2013 and 2014) and ranks eighth among active pitchers in wins, 14th in strikeouts and ninth in ERA (3.39). He also missed a significant amount of time in 2011,2015 and 2018 due to injury.