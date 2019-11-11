Veterans honored in Bloomfield despite wintry weather

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a hundred people came out to the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield on Monday to honor and remember those who served in American Armed Forces.
As people arrived, the Bloomfield High School Band provided entrance music.
When the event started, people braved the cold weather and rain as the temperatures neared the freezing point.
"They sat out there patiently while we had our program," Missouri State Veterans Cemetery Director Tammy Smith said. "They supported our veterans and there is just no greater cause in the world than to support our veterans."
Air Force Veteran James Myers said many gave their lives, sweat, blood and tears for America to be a free country. He said it's important to remember them and to also honor, remember and support those that fought in recent wars as well.
"I don't regret giving all those years to the service," Myers said. "I respect these young veterans now in Vietnam, Afghanistan and all the stuff they're going through."
The event included a POW/MIA Table Ceremony, Firing of Volley, Taps and more.
The honorable guest speaker was Major John Myers with the United States Air Force.
Major John Myers' career includes enlisting in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserve.
Major John Myers retired on March 1, 2018 and was the IMA to Commander, 375 Communications Squadron at the Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.
