Snow and Ice Team keep an eye on winter weather in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Officials with the Snow and Ice team for The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 are keeping an eye on the winter weather.
Weather on Monday, Nov. 11 is expected to bring sleet and snow into western Kentucky.
Highway crews are prepared to respond, officials said.
Checks of snow-fighting equipment and test runs were made in late-October.
Crews said this is done so they are fully prepared for winter weather season from November 1 to April 1.
Driving conditions could be impacted by precipitation on Monday afternoon.
Drivers are asked to closely watch the weather forecast.
KYTC officials said warm soil and pavement temps will also help to reduce the likelihood of travel issues.
Drivers are reminded to adjust their driving speed to meet conditions in their area. Extra caution is required on bridges and overpasses.
Officials also remind drivers that the first snowfall of the season is a good time to check your tire tread and perform other essential winter maintenance checks on your vehicle.
