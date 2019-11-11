Sikeston, Mo. woman run over, killed while leaving moving vehicle

(Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | November 11, 2019 at 5:49 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 5:49 AM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was killed after Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said she left a moving vehicle on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Officials said 33-year-old Samantha D. Wilkinson of Sikeston, Mo. exited a vehicle while it was in motion east of Minor.

Wilkinson was run over by the trailer being towed by the vehicle.

Officials said the incident happened at 5:30 p.m. in Scott County, Mo.

The driver, 62-year-old Ronnie L. Warning, also of Sikeston, was headed north on Country Road 538 during the incident.

Wilkinson was pronounced dead at Missouri Delta Hospital at 6:34 p.m.

