Sikeston, Mo. woman run over, killed while leaving moving vehicle

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was killed after Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said she left a moving vehicle on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Officials said 33-year-old Samantha D. Wilkinson of Sikeston, Mo. exited a vehicle while it was in motion east of Minor.
Wilkinson was run over by the trailer being towed by the vehicle.
Officials said the incident happened at 5:30 p.m. in Scott County, Mo.
The driver, 62-year-old Ronnie L. Warning, also of Sikeston, was headed north on Country Road 538 during the incident.
Wilkinson was pronounced dead at Missouri Delta Hospital at 6:34 p.m.
