1 shot, 2 say they were confronted at gunpoint, investigation underway

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting in Martin, Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 9, according to police.
Officials said they were called out at 12:55 a.m. to the 200 block of W. Peach Street to the Station Apartments.
When officers arrived they spoke to 24-year-old Antonio Hogard Jr. and 27-year-old Adrian Oliver.
Police said they were told multiple people confronted Hogard and Oliver and attempted to rob them at gunpoint.
During the altercation a shot was fired, striking 23 year old Charles Brown III.
Brown was interviewed by investigators before he was flown to a Nashville hospital with his injuries. He was later treated and released, according to police.
If anyone has any information regarding this crime you are asked to call Martin Police Dept. (731)587-5355 or Crimestoppers (731)587-2611.
