Scott City schools honor veterans with program

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott City R-1 schools honored veterans with a special Veterans Day program on Monday.
The Scott City High School Band performed a variety of songs including the “Star Spangled Banner,” “America The Beautiful” and even played Taps for a moment of silence.
Along with the band, the Scott City Honor Choir sang a variety of songs as well, including Salute to the Armed Forces in which each veteran of the armed forces stood up to be recognized and honored.
The guest speaker of the program was Mike Cossey. He was in the Air Force and is currently the Scott City school’s technology director.
Many of the students took part in the program as well.
Student Council President Tyson Underwood said it's important to recognize, honor and talk with those who served in the armed forces.
"We just recognize all the things they do, their stories, what their jobs were and fighting for our country and our freedom," Underwood said. "So we don't forget and get too caught up in everything we have and all of our opportunities."
Sixth grade student Eli Aycock said this program meant a lot to him as he has several veterans in his family who served.
“We wouldn’t really be a free country if they didn’t fight for us,” Aycock said. “A lot of my family has been in the wars, so it means a lot.”
Elementary classes as a whole wanted to show their support as well as many of them hand-crafted their own signs in their art classes.
During the program, the students waved their flags every time a veteran was recognized.
After the program, veterans were treated to food and refreshments.
