Police investigate shooting, 1 found injured in Martin, Tenn.

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Martin, Tennessee police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Monday, Nov. 11.
According to police, officers responded to the 500 block Lee Street at the Cambridge Apartments.
Police said they were told that one person was shot.
When officers got to the scene they found 21-year-old Hunter Williams lying on his couch with wounds to his right side.
Police said the victim told them people kicked his front door in and shot him.
Williams was treated by EMS personnel at the scene and then airlifted to a hospital in Nashville.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Martin Police Dept. at 731-587-5355 or Crimestoppers at 731-587-2611.
