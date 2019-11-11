Police discover gun in stolen vehicle

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A stolen vehicle investigation leads to a Union City, Tennessee man facing a weapons charge.
The Obion County Sheriff’s Office discovered a stolen vehicle on W. Reelfoot Ave. in Union City on Friday, Nov. 8.
During a search of the vehicle, Union City Police said they found a camouflage gun case behind a seat. In the case was a wood grain 12-gauge Remington 870.
Police said they also found ammunition in the center console and a box of shells behind the passenger seat.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Daniel S. Ferguson.
He is charged with possession of a firearm while being a felon.
