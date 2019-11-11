Man died of gunshot wound in Pemiscot Co., Mo., investigation underway

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One man is dead and officials are investigating in Pemiscot County, Missouri.
According to officials with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug And Crime Control, they are conducting an investigation in Braggadocio.
One man died of a gunshot wound according to officials.
The incident happened around midnight on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said the public is not in danger.
We will keep you updated on this developing story.
