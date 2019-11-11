FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY UPDATE

Monday is a First Alert Action Day. Temperatures will continue to drop quickly and rain will change to snow. Snow will cause cause dangerous travel across parts of the Heartland this afternoon and for much of the area through the evening hours. They biggest concern will be around sunset and after sunset. Roads will get even worse after sunset for the areas still experiencing snow. Much of the Heartland will see at least an inch of snow, with some areas getting about 3 inches. There is still the potential for a few local areas to get more than 3 inches. It will also be very windy as the snow is falling so visibility will drop too. Any water left from the precipitation will freeze quickly tonight so icy spots very likely. Feels like numbers will drop in the single digits tonight. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the 20s. The rest of the week looks calm, but cold.