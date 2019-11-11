FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY DUE TO WINTER WEATHER

Cloudy skies will start off the early morning hours, but temperatures will be dropping through the day as a cold front gets close to the Heartland. Rain chances will pick up during the mid-morning. Heading towards noon, cold air will change rain over to sleet and snow in our northern counties. Snow will continue to move further south as we head into the afternoon and early evening hours. The ground temperatures will be warm which can cause snow to melt as it initially falls to the ground. However, as temperatures will be dropping into the evening and if heavier snow bands form, it is likely that our first snow fall accumulation will occur today. Snow will accumulate on elevated and grassy surfaces first. Snow amounts could range from 0.5” to 3.0” with isolated areas seeing more. Most areas should be in the range of 1.0” to 2.0”.
Gusty winds as high as 35mph will cause unpleasant wind chill values in the 20s and reduced visibility when precipitation begins to fall. As temperatures will drop below freezing in the afternoon, slick spots on bridges and roads will start to form. Due to difficult to dangerous travel conditions, there is a first alert action day today as well as winter weather advisories in our northern counties. Additional areas in the Heartland could be added to an advisory later in the morning.
Skies will clear tonight, but gusty winds will keep wind chill values in the single digits by early Tuesday morning. We are looking to stay cool for the first half of this week.
-Lisa
