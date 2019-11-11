FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY DUE TO WINTER WEATHER

Cloudy skies will start off the early morning hours, but temperatures will be dropping through the day as a cold front gets close to the Heartland. Rain chances will pick up during the mid-morning. Heading towards noon, cold air will change rain over to sleet and snow in our northern counties. Snow will continue to move further south as we head into the afternoon and early evening hours. The ground temperatures will be warm which can cause snow to melt as it initially falls to the ground. However, as temperatures will be dropping into the evening and if heavier snow bands form, it is likely that our first snow fall accumulation will occur today. Snow will accumulate on elevated and grassy surfaces first. Snow amounts could range from 0.5” to 3.0” with isolated areas seeing more. Most areas should be in the range of 1.0” to 2.0”.