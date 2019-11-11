Carlisle man tries to set car on fire, blood trail leads police to his home.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 3:30 a.m., the Carlisle County E-911 received a call for shots fired near Second Street in Arlington, KY. Two deputies responded to the area and did not locate any issues at the time.
ARound 10:00 a.m., staff from Milner and Orr Funeral Home in Arlington called the E-911 to report that blood had been found on a car and underneath the carport.
They also reported that someone had attempted to burn up a car across the street at the Citizens Deposit Bank.
The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene.
Police noticed a blood trail, and followed it from the scene to a home in the 100 block of State Route 80 East.
24 year-old Samuel Denton, was found at the home.
Evidence suggested that Mr. Denton had started the fire and slashed a tire on the vehicle.
Police found Drug paraphernalia with methamphetamine residue in Denton’s bedroom.
Denton was taken into custody and interviewed at the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
Denton admitted that he had damaged the vehicle, and that he had fired off at least three shots from a 30-30 rifle.
He told police that he had disposed of the gun in a wooded area near the Arlington Cemetery.
That firearm was found by police.
Denton was charged with Arson 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Meth), and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
He was lodged at the Ballard County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.