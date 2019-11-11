BBB: Research veterans charities before giving

(KFVS) - Before you give to a veterans charity on Veterans Day or anytime of year, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants consumers to do a little research first.
The BBB said there are many legitimate charities helping veterans, but there are some cases of people being taken in by scams or charities not fully disclosing where donations go.
The BBB suggests the following when making donations:
- Learn all you can about a charity before contributing. Ask for printed documentation on how much of your contribution will be used for program services and how much will go for fundraising and management expenses.
- Whenever possible, donate directly to a charity and not through a fundraising telemarketer or a direct mail solicitation. This helps ensure that most of your contribution goes directly to the charity.
- Don’t succumb to pressure to give money on the spot. A charity that can use your money today will welcome it just as much tomorrow. Watch out for appeals that bring tears to your eyes, but tell you nothing about how your donation will be used.
- Before making online donations, determine whether the charity’s website is secure and that it has a privacy policy concerning the use of your name, email address or other personal information. (The address on the page where donations are collected should begin with https://.)
- When considering support for a cause-related marketing campaign, find the answers to these questions: What portion of the purchase price will benefit the charity? What is the duration of the campaign? What is the maximum or minimum total contribution? If the information is not on the item, check the organization’s website.
- Check with BBB for a BBB Charity Review. For a charity to receive BBB accreditation, it must meet 20 Standards of Accountability covering everything from governance to fundraising.
The BBB said it has received more than 900 reports of charity scams over the last three years.
To view what scams have been reported in your area click here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.