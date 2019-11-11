Avenue of Flags display canceled due to weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Avenue of Flags display was canceled on Monday, November 11 due to weather.
However, the ceremony was moved inside to the A.C. Brase Arena.
Forty families and their flags were recognized.
According to the organizer and retired Navy Captain Dave Cantrell, the event was well attended. About 130-140 filled the Arena to listen as families were called up and given the stage to share stories about the veteran their flag would honor.
Stories depicted the lives of Cape Girardeau County veterans who served in a foreign war.
Cantrell said the ceremony was very heartfelt and patriotic.
The flags presented at the ceremony will stand with the hundreds of others that make up the inspirational avenue. Each flag bears the name of the veteran.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.