Arson investigation underway at Union City, Tenn. home

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - An arson investigation is underway in Union City, Tennessee after a home was damaged by a fire late Friday night, Nov. 8.
Police were called to 3116 Lynn St. to assist with traffic control while crews battled a house fire.
Fire crews were able to contain the flames to the master bedroom, but the rest of the home sustained major smoke and water damage.
Union City Fire Chief Kelly Edmaiston requested an arson investigator once the fire was put out.
Police said Chief Edmaiston believes the cause of the fire was suspicious in nature.
Investigator Derrick O’Dell has been called into to review the damage and to launch an arson investigation.
The estimated cost of damage is unclear.
No injuries were reported.
