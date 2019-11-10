9-year-old sells baked goods for St. Jude

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Marks Masonic Lodge in Cape Girardeau held a craft sale on Saturday.
Inside the place was filled with vendors ranging from t-shirts, trinkets, baked goods and more for sale.
9-year-old Carter Uhrahn also had a table where he was selling baked goods to benefit St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital.
His goal was $1,000 which he surpassed just hours after the event started.
This is the sixth year for the craft sale event.
