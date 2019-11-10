Veterans share stories at weapons presentation at museum event

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of people came out to honor veterans at the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History on Saturday.
The museum has a World War II display with pictures, clothing, stories and other memorabilia.
Along with that display, the museum held a special weapons presentation for veterans and shared stories about the weapons they used when they were in the service.
Weapons were displayed and presented by event speaker Charlie Hutchings. The weapons dated back to the Civil War Era on through the World War II era.
Hutchings along with other veterans shared their stories of their time in the service and the role these weapons played.
Hutchings said it's important that they share their experiences with each other.
"History can be written down but the best history is passed on by word of mouth," Hutchings said. "But if you don't have a personal account of what they (weapons) were used for, how they were used, how they got there, why they got there, what problems they solved and how many lives they saved, then you don't know the whole story."
One woman even remembered how she worked with Italian prisoners and disassembled machine parts while her husband was in the service. She said it’s important these stories from everyone are told to be able to spread it to younger generations.
"I enjoy the past and I try to make today be a part of my past I remember," Janice Christakis said. "I think to be able to support anything that has to do about our country is good for all of us."
Museum organizers say it's important to honor our veterans.
The WWII display will stay up at the museum until September of next year.
